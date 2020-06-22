FLORENCE — Pickwick Lake will be filled with anglers this coming weekend as the 2020 Lady Bass Anglers Association Wildcard Event comes to the Shoals.
The pro/am event will be Friday and Saturday on the lake, with anglers competing to haul in the heaviest five fish limit made up of any combination of largemouth or spotted bass, according to information from the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office.
Co-anglers only need three fish of that same combination for a daily bag limit.
The top cash prize goes to the angler in each division with the largest combined tournament weight.
The event also provides the opportunity to qualify for the Lady Bass Classic in several ways: angler of the year points; highest finishing anglers in each division not already qualified; a draw from anglers who fished all year but did not qualify by the previous two other options; and participation and qualification through an LBAA Federation.
