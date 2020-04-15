FLORENCE — It's natural to feel somewhat helpless in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but Dr. Karen Landers said we each have powerful weapons in our arsenal.
Landers, Area 1 health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said those weapons have become a regular part of America's daily lexicon, including terms like social distancing, self-quarantining and hand washing.
"What is important to realize is that we have the power, and that power is to take the opportunities we have as citizens to help stop the spread," Landers said Monday during a Lauderdale County Commission meeting.
Commissioners invited Landers to present an update during their meeting, which took place in the fifth-floor courtroom of the Lauderdale County Courthouse to allow for social distancing.
With many businesses and public places closed and people tiring of being indoors, there is discussion about opening things up by May 1. Landers said she does not know when things will reopen, but it's important we don't move too quickly.
"The worst thing that can happen is to have progress in flattening the curve and then open the gates up again," she said. "It's a marathon, not a sprint."
Alabama has had 3,811 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, including 73 deaths. More than 23,000 people nationally have died, but Landers said initial projections were much more dire.
She said it appears those projections did not take into account the measures that have been put into place, and that is proof that those measures are working.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during a Tuesday news conference that projections in Alabama look better than they did last month. He expects cases to peak next week.
Landers said she is encouraged by the types of questions she receives from state residents because they involve adequate social distancing, proper hand washing and other ways to help flatten the curve.
"The vast majority of questions that I have received have been from citizens who are doing all they can," Landers said.
A recent issue she has been asked about involves the possibility that social distancing should be 13 feet rather than 6 feet. Landers said she continues to recommend 6 feet, although she has heard about a study recommending 13 feet.
"That is a study that has not been vetted," Landers said.
She said the health department has long worked on developing a plan in the event of a major disease outbreak.
"We've been fortunate that we have been doing a lot of planning through the years," she said.
Landers told Lauderdale commissioners that the county's only hospital, North Alabama Medical Center, is to be commended for its early actions.
"They were very much in front of this early and communicated well," she said.
