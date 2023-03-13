centerpiece top story Landfill closure causes diversions for Sheffield By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Mar 13, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Steve Stanley By Lisa Singleton-Rickman Staff Writer Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHEFFIELD — City officials are working around the dilemma presented with the temporary closure of the Cherokee landfill.Mayor Steve Stanley said the timing of its closure has been especially difficult with the aftermath of severe storms leaving a significant amount of debris to dispose of."This closure is definitely affecting how we operate," he said during last week's city council meeting.The non-organic, construction-related types of debris as well as old furniture and comparable items are currently being taken to the Franklin County landfill.Stanley said the extra distance in hauling to Franklin County instead of Cherokee has been causing some delays on routes.Organic debris like tree limbs, leaves and brush are taken to a site near the former Colbert County landfill which is property owned by the Shoals Solid Waste Disposal Authority."Were encouraging residents to keep organic debris like limbs and leaves separate from other debris so we can haul it separately," Stanley said.Household garbage continues to be taken to the Colbert County Transfer Station, where it is later transported about 2½ hours away near Attalla.Schedules are forced to change as crews split to take the various types of debris to different locations.In other business, the council accepted a land donation from John Loeb Jr., the great grandson of Alfred Moses, who was founder and first mayor of Sheffield in 1885.Loeb, in honoring his great grandfather's love for Sheffield, donated a residential lot, which city officials are in the process of listing for sale.Also during the meeting the city council: • appointed Pam Minetree to the Sheffield Housing Authority board to an unexpired term ending in 2027;• made a $2,500 appropriation to the Sheffield High School track and field teams to help with this year's travel expenses. lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman. 