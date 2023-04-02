TUSCUMBIA — County and municipal governments are paying $15 more per ton to dump inert waste in the Franklin County Landfill after the Alabama Department of Environmental Management prohibited the CWI Cherokee Landfill from accepting waste for violating the terms of its permit.
The facility shut down at the end of February. Since then, the Colbert County Household Garbage Department and municipal sanitation departments have had to find other places to dump the debris residents leave on the curb, not to mention the amount of trees and brush that's been cut from recent severe storms.
The CWI Landfill accepted construction and demolition waste, brush and tree limbs, white goods such as appliances, industrial waste, and other waste that's allowed under its permit.
The tipping fee to CWI being paid by the county and cities like Sheffield, Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals was $10 per ton.
Franklin County Solid Waste Manager Gene Ward said Colbert County and its municipalities are paying $25 per ton to dump in the Franklin landfill.
"We charge everybody the same," Ward said.
Franklin Commission Chairman Barry Moore said the county is glad to assist its neighbor.
"Our solid waste management plan allows us to do that," Moore said of accepting some waste from Colbert, Marion and Winston counties. "We're glad to help out because we may need some help later. We're all in this together."
"We're taking the construction and demolition (waste), not household garbage," Moore said.
Moore said Colbert County and the cities of Sheffield, Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia and Leighton are now using the Franklin landfill. He said it is also accepting waste from contractors from Colbert County.
Ward said the additional trucks are not causing any issues at this time.
"So far, we're handling it pretty good," Ward said. "We're in a pretty good spot. It's not too hard to get in and out of."
Sheffield and Tuscumbia are dumping the waste collected by their street and sanitation departments in a lot at the old Colbert County Landfill in Tuscumbia.
The landfill itself is closed but the Shoals Solid Waste Authority is allowing municipalities to use a lot on its property as a staging area, SSWA Recycling Center Director Mike Shewbart said.
"It's just to stage it and let it decay," Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said. "We've discussed the possibility of burning some of it if necessary. It's saving us some time and distance taking it there. With the volume produced from the storm, I'm not sure how much capacity that site has, but that's what we're doing for the time being. We have a city-owned lot where we take leaves and grass and brush, but there's too much volume from this storm to take it all there."
Shewbart said the authority offered the municipalities an opportunity to dump some brush from the storms," Shewbart said.
"We offered it to them to save some time going to Franklin County," he said.
Colbert County Household Garbage Department Manager Jake Flannigan said his trucks are all going to the Franklin County Landfill on U.S. 24. He said the county is dumping its tree debris and other items in the Franklin County Landfill.
"Our household garbage still goes to the transfer station," Flannigan said.
The transfer station is located at the old Colbert County Landfill and is operated by CWI.
Flannigan said last week the county dumped 68.75 tons of material at the Franklin County Landfill. At $25 per ton, the total cost comes to $1,718.75. The cost to dump the same amount of material in the CWI Cherokee Landfill at $10 per ton would be $687.
Depending on which part of the county where the debris is picked up, Flannigan said the Franklin County Landfill off Alabama 24 west of Russellville could be closer.
Kevin Williams, who is over brush collection for the Muscle Shoals Public Works Department, said some brush and limbs are being dumped in a city-owned lot on Sixth Street, which it has used in the past.
"Normally, in the past, we've always dumped excess there and burned it off," Williams said. "There's been complaints, so burning is halted."
Other items, however, are being taken to the Franklin County Landfill, which is nine miles further than the drive to Cherokee, which also equals additional fuel costs.
"They're going to have to figure out something," Williams said.
He said there are certain items the city cannot dump in the Franklin County landfill, so sometimes residents will hide them in their garbage cans.
