TUSCUMBIA — The third annual lantern release fundraiser for the Kruzn for a Kure Foundation will be today at dusk, virtual style.
Proceeds from the sale of lanterns and T-shirts go to support Schimke Immuno Osseous Dysplasia, an extremely rare multi-system disorder affecting two Tuscumbia children, Kruz and Paizlee Davenport.
The children's parents, Kyle and Jessica Davenport, have spearheaded world-renowned research and research funding for the disease at Stanford University in California.
This evening's balloon release allows participants to honor not only the Davenport children, but all children affected by SIOD which, as of now, is still a fatal disease.
"We have hope for a cure and are thankful for the support in making a cure a reality one day," said Tori Smith, the foundation's marketing director.
Smith asks that those releasing lanterns upload a photo to social media using hashtag #kruznforakure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.