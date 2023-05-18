FLORENCE — The 48th annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day is an opportunity for seniors to enjoy a day in the spotlight, and meet and visit with old friends they may not see other times during the year, said Cindy Roberts, the director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments' Area Agency on Aging.
The event, which carries a Mardi Gras theme this year, is Friday at the Florence-Lauderdale County Coliseum.
NACOLG Executive Director Keith Jones said with COVID-19 on the decline, he expects as many as 1,200 people to attend.
The event is sponsored by NACOLG, the Area Agency on Aging and the Alabama Department of Senior Services.
It's open to senior citizens age 60 and over, and is usually packed with members of senior centers from Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Marion and Winston counties, which represent NACOLG's five-county district.
The event begins at 10 a.m., but seniors need to register by 11 a.m. Senior Day ends at 2 p.m.
"May is Older Americans Month," Roberts said. "As the Area Agency on Aging, we put on a day for everyone to recognize (seniors) and tell them we appreciate them. They meet old friends they've seen in past year."
Roberts said there are 25 vendors signed up for the event whose products or services are geared toward older Americans.
Yummies Deli and Bakery is providing a lunch consisting of a turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, bananas, oranges, and a drink.
Returning this year to provide entertainment are the popular duo of Kerry Gilbert and Hugh Banks, Roberts said.
Roberts said the agency purchased $3,000 worth of door prizes that will be given away with cash and gift cards donated by Shoals businesses.
Senior center managers and their members helped raise $40,000 that will be used to help fund Senior Day and other senior centric events, like the dance held in August. The money covers the door prizes, decorations, lunch and the band, Roberts said.
In keeping with the theme, Roberts said there will be Mardi Gras beads and Moon Pies tossed during the event.
This is the second year the event has been held after being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and 2020.
