When the name Tom Bevill comes up, the first thing that typically comes to mind is the veteran U.S. congressman whose district included parts of northwest Alabama.
But many don't realize that Bevill, who died in 2005 and was a U.S. representative from 1967 to 1997, also carried another title -- World War II D-Day veteran.
His son, Don, said Tom Bevill never talked a lot about his connection to D-Day.
"I don't think he went up the beach," Don said. "He was involved in it, but it did not involve him going up the beach."
With the 76th anniversary of the invasion arriving on Saturday, Tom Bevill's daughter, Patty Warren, recalls that Bevill returned to Normandy for commemorations of the 40th and 50th anniversary of the invasion.
She still has a copy of a 1994 joint resolution co-sponsored by Bevill that designated June 6, 1994, as D-Day National Remembrance Day.
She also shared a printout of an article from the 1994 edition of the Roll Call newspaper that describes her father's role in the assault.
It states he was involved in logistics planning at a staging area on the coast of England, and landed in France some three weeks after the assault began.
“Bevill was just 22 and a new second lieutenant in February 1944 when he got on a train for New York City and then Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he boarded the converted French ocean liner Ile de France for the 10-day Atlantic crossing," it states. "He was one of just 200 American officers on a ship with 10,000 Canadian troops.
"Bevill helped coordinate the many decoy invasions that were launched before the real one, in which soldiers would board ships, sail out into the channel, and then return to the English coast. But on the night of June 5, when, for the first time, rations were given to the troops, Bevill knew he was not preparing for another drill.
"‘That was the tip-off,’ Bevill said in an interview, ‘because we had not issued them before.’ A few weeks after the initial invasion, Bevill himself landed on the beaches of Normandy. ‘The cannon was still roaring,’ he said."
The article also quotes Bevill as saying, "I never thought of myself as a war hero at all."
Don said his father often talked about encountering "buzz bombs," which were flying bombs the Nazis would direct toward allied forces.
"Those buzz bombs were really scary," Don said.
He said his father also was part of a force that was going to invade Japan.
"He was on the ship that was going to invade Japan when they dropped the atomic bomb and ended the war," he said.
