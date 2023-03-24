FLORENCE — The public is urged to remain weather alert late tonight as a strong lines of storms packing damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes will come through the area.
This comes on the same night as the inaugural Lauderdale County Sheriff's Rodeo, which is scheduled for 7:30 tonight and Saturday at the Lauderdale County Agricultural Event Center off U.S. Highway 72.
Ashley Ravenscraft, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said the storms should enter northwest Alabama between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.
Ravenscraft said they will have a more narrow timeline as the system nears, and is possible it will arrive even later.
"Things keep trending later, so that may change," she said.
Sheriff Joe Hamilton said they will make a determination today whether to postpone tonight's event, but as of now it still is on, since the system looks to arrive after tonight’s scheduled events.
"We will make a determination by midday," Hamilton said. "Hopefully, the storm will come in after the rodeo."
Regardless, Saturday night's event will occur with pleasant weather forecast. If tonight's rodeo is called off, they will make up tonight's event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Hamilton said.
Ravenscraft said in addition to the threat of tornadoes, wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. The weather service has the Shoals under an enhanced risk of severe weather. That is the third layer of a five-layer risk threat.
She said it is important to be prepared ahead of time since we are looking at a late-night event.
"Make sure your weather radios are programmed to where they are capable of waking you up, and be sure to bypass the silent mode on your cellphones," Ravenscraft said.
She said the storm could produce 1 to 1½ inches of rainfall.
"While it may not cause widespread flooding concerns, while the storm moves through you may get brief periods of heavy rainfall that may cause ponding on roadways," she said.
After tonight, a beautiful weekend forecast is in store with mostly sunny skies Saturday and only a 20% chance of showers Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid-70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.