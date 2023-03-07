FLORENCE — Shoals music historian Dick Cooper said one of the most difficult issues he dealt with while serving as road manager in the mid-1980s for the Rossington Band was getting guitarist Gary Rossington away from fans and back on the tour bus.
"I got to know them really well," he said of the founding Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist and his wife, Dale Krantz. "It's such a shame. He was like a lot of rock stars, but overall, he was a really good person."
Rossington, who had been battling heart issues for several years, died Sunday at the age of 71. He was the last living member of the original band.
While Rossington could be a little abrasive if a determined fan was after him, he would also spend time with them signing autographs and posing for photos.
"He was great," Cooper said. "Very professional. Don't get me wrong, he was very giving, too. There were times where he was too giving. He didn't want to make anybody mad."
As road manager, it was Cooper's job to wrangle the band members after a show and get them on the tour bus to get to the next city. At times, Rossington just wanted to interact with his fans.
"Some days we had plenty of time and he would spend an hour talking to fans," Cooper said. "Sometimes we had to get out quick and beat the traffic and I'm urging him to get on the bus."
Rossington formed the Rossington Band after the dissolution of the Rossington-Collins Band, that included former Skynyrd guitarist Allen Collins and other surviving band members.
Rossington-Collins formed after the October 1977 crash that claimed the lives of Skynyrd vocalist Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, his older sister, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, and assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick. The plane's captain and first officer were also killed. Twenty people survived the crash.
Shoals guitarist Jay Johnson, the son of the late Swampers guitarist Jimmy Johnson, said Rossington was responsible for setting him on a course as a musician that continues today.
When he was just 21 years old, Jay Johnson was asked by Rossington to join the Rossington Band after recording a track with the band at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio with his father in the control room.
Johnson said his father suggested his son play with the band during a recording session as a second guitarist.
"I went in and played the song," he said. "How cool is that? I was beside myself. Gary was my favorite member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. The next thing, two days later, I get a call from Gary. 'Would you join the band?' I almost fell over."
Johnson said he ended up playing 107 shows during his three years with the Rossington Band.
"It set up everything else I ever did," Johnson said. "If not for him, I doubt I would have stayed with it. He set me up on a ride that's not over yet."
Johnson has played in a variety of Shoals bands, most recently the Southern Rock Allstars and Skinny Molly.
Johnson's father recorded the original Skynyrd lineup at Muscle Shoals Sound in 1970, but those early tracks were not released until several years later.
Like Cooper, Johnson said he found Rossington to be a "very kind hearted, very laid back guy."
"He was not a very learned guitar player," Johnson said. "He didn't take lessons. He was completely self taught. He couldn't execute stuff like Eddie Van Halen, but he didn't need to. He was loaded with feeling. The soul just poured off of him."
He recalled Rossington's slide guitar on "Freebird" and the slow, melodic guitar on "Tuesday's Gone" and the intensity of "That Smell," which was inspired by a 1976 automobile crash Rossington was involved in.
"He was just that way in the studio," Johnson said. "He could come up with solos that you could sing. That's the best way I can describe it. He wasn't a singer. He sang through his instrument."
According to a "Rolling Stone" article on the guitarist's death, Rossington battled heart problems for many years. He underwent quintuple bypass surgery in 2003, suffered a heart attack in 2015, and had numerous subsequent heart surgeries, most recently leaving Lynyrd Skynyrd in July 2021 to recover from another procedure.
At recent shows, Rossington would perform portions of the concert and sometimes sat out full gigs.
"He'd been in bad shape for some time," Johnson said. "He refused to come off the road. Last year, he finally took a step back."
Alabama guitarist Damon Johnson of Brother Cane has been filling in for Rossington on the road.
It wasn't narcissism that keep Rossington playing despite warnings from his doctors. Johnson said it was what he knew best, and he felt like he had an obligation to the band and the organization that employed numerous people.
"He was the quiet one in the band," Johnson said. "I think he honestly felt like he had to keep doing it."
Former Shoals resident Tim Facok also met Rossington at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios. Like Johnson, he was asked to go on the road with the Rossington Band. Facok served the band's production manager and guitar tech.
"I told him I didn't know anything about it and he said, 'Tim, I'll teach you,'" Facok said.
Not long after going on the road, Facok said someone at a venue blew him off when he asked for something he needed.
Rossington overheard the conversation.
"He was around the corner so when I walked around the corner, he grabbed me and said: 'Tim, you work for me and these people are here to see us, so when somebody doesn't do what you want, looking them straight in the eye and tell them to do it again, and if they don't, you come and find me,'" Facok said.
"He told me many times, don't mumble and look down," he said. "Look a man straight in the eye, be proud of who you are and where you're from."
Rossington was born Dec. 4, 1951, in Jacksonville, Florida, and was raised by his mother after his father died, according to "Rolling Stone."
After he met drummer Bob Burns and bassist Larry Junstrom, Rossington formed a band that later included singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Allen Collins and they began to jam at Burns' Jacksonville home.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.