"They had to use it to set the girders that span the creek," Hill said of one of the largest cranes the company brought in. "Those are 140 feet long and about 5 feet tall. It takes a day to set that crane up and a day to take it down. It even takes another crane to take it apart, The remaining three spans won’t need the big crane but they’ll use smaller cranes for those."
The bridge will span Cypress Creek near the Mansion View Estates neighborhood upstream from the location of the old concrete bridge that was closed in 2017.
Riley Bridge Co. of Russellville submitted the low bid of $4,969,803 to complete the new bridge.
Hill said the crane contractor has set two of the five spans.
"They'll set one more interior span next and then the outside two later," he said. "They are planning to pour the concrete in the western abutment cap next week, which will let them set the final girders."
Once all the deck girders are set in place, contractors can start building the concrete bridge deck, Hill said.
He said the bridge project is moving forward on schedule.
"I am still hoping we can be done by the end of the year," Hill said. "The contractor has done a good job of making progress through the winter months so that has kept everything moving as planned."
Southway Crane and Rigging is one of several subcontractors that have been involved in the project. Other subcontractors have relocated water and gas lines and constructed bridge footings and piers.
Hill said there were no bridge piers built in the creek itself.
