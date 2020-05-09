Members of the Lauderdale County Cattlemen's Association took a day off last week to give back to those keeping farms supplied during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cattlemen delivered steak sandwich meals to Elgin Co-Op, Clemmons and Hamner Seed, Hammond’s Farm Supply, Lauderdale County Co-Op in Florence, Oakland Co-Op, Rocky Y and Tri State Feed and Tack, according to a release from the Alabama Cattlemen's Association.
“We wanted to give back to our local feed and supply stores who have stayed open to help us keep our farms supplied,” Lauderdale Cattlemen’s President Stacey Calvert said. “We got together and decided what better way for a cattleman to say ‘thank you’ than with a ribeye steak sandwich?”
County cattlemen’s chapters across Alabama have been providing beef meals to health care workers, truck drivers, first responders and essential workers during the pandemic, according to the release.
“It’s just the best way we know to give back,” Alabama Cattlemen’s Association President Larry Reeves said. “I’m proud to be part of a community of essential workers in agriculture giving back to the heroes on the front lines. I know I’m joined by all Alabama cattlemen when I say I tip my hat to them and their work.”
