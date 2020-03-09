Lauderdale County is along the state's top five for counties that best maximize retirement accounts, according to SmartAsset, a national online financial advising company.
The recently released report states that with nearly half of all Americans having no retirement savings, Lauderdale county residents are ranked fourth in Alabama at making IRA contributions and in receiving IRA distributions.
The first through third ranked counties are Baldwin, Shelby and Jefferson, respectively.
