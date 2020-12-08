Lauderdale dumpsters
Lauderdale County Solid Waste Authority employee Richard Cornatzer picks up a commercial garbage bin from the county's landfill where they are stored. [BERNIE DELINSKI/TIMESDAILY]

 By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer

The Lauderdale County Solid Waste Authority has purchased 24 commercial garbage bins and is distributing them throughout the county.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

