About 700 fifth-graders from throughout Lauderdale County have completed the 10-week Liberty's Legacy Super Citizen program.
Lauderdale County High School second-graders participated as well.
Through the program, the students have learned their important roles in America's future through immersive experience in civics, character education, financial literacy and social students. Some second
The program is through the Liberty Learning Organization.
The students chose heroes who embodied traits of good citizenry and read essays about them during a recent ceremony. They presented them with liberty replicas.
The Super Citizen teaching kits were donated by the Lauderdale County Community Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.