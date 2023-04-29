STATUS OF CASEY WHITE'S CASES
• White is charged with felony murder in Vicky White's death. That trial is set for June 12. A Lauderdale County grand jury issued the indictment, citing Section 13A-6-2 of the Code of Alabama, which includes first-degree escape among examples of an act that can result in the felony murder charge if someone dies because of such an act. Last month his defense team requested a change of venue due to the publicity surrounding the case. Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly opposes the request. Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves has not ruled on the motion.
• White is charged with two capital murder counts in the Oct. 23, 2015, stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway, whose body was discovered that day at her Rogersville apartment. That trial is set for Aug. 14. One count of capital murder is connected to the charge of first-degree burglary since White entered Ridgeway's residence with the intent to commit a crime and killed her in the process, according to the indictment.
• White currently is serving a 75-year prison sentence in the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility on numerous Limestone County convictions, including attempted murder, two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count each of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. He is in close custody, which the department describes as the "most restrictive custody level to which an inmate can be assigned. Inmates in this custody will be housed in a single cell in a close security institution. Movement outside the housing area requires that the inmate be restrained and accompanied by armed correctional personnel in accordance with Administrative Regulations and Standard Operating Procedures." As of today, he has served 7 years, 4 months and 24 days of that sentence. He was in the Lauderdale County Detention Center a year ago because he had been transferred there from Donaldson for hearings for his capital murder trail in Connie Ridgeway's death.
___
FLORENCE — A court order to transport a Lauderdale County Detention Center inmate will soon set a procedure in motion.
"We'll assign a sergeant over booking who will coordinate with a transport sergeant," said David Terry, the new administrator at the detention center. "Any type of movement outside the jail will be coordinated by at least two people."
Terry, who took over the reins on March 6, is working with Sheriff Joe Hamilton, deputies, and jailers to develop a procedure that he expects to be completed and underway within a couple of weeks.
It is one of the changes at the detention center to prevent any chance of a repeat of the incident that took place one year ago today.
A year ago today, then-assistant director Vicky White and inmate and capital murder suspect Casey White left the jail, with Vicky White claiming she was transporting him to a mental health evaluation hearing. There was no such hearing.
That set off a nationwide manhunt that brought national and international media attention and ended in tragedy.
Vicky White died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head on May 9, 2022, after she crashed the vehicle she and Casey White were in while being pursued by law enforcement in Indiana.
Casey White was captured and brought back to Florence for an immediate court hearing, after which he was taken directly to the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility, where he remains today.
The incident sent shockwaves through the jail, sheriff's office and community in general.
Since then, Rick Singleton, who had already announced his retirement before the incident, has retired and Joe Hamilton was elected to the office.
Hamilton brought in Terry two months ago and they have been putting together a safer transport system since then.
"There were some policy changes and there were some checks and balances added in there to try to prevent something like that from ever happening again," Hamilton said. "When orders from the court come down, the policy requires that it goes through multiple people, including the supervisor, before it is acted on."
The plan also requires documentation every time an order is issued, even if it's simply something written on paper or emailed, he said.
"We have a sergeant over security and transport," Hamilton said. "It goes through him. It flows out of him to the jail deputies. It goes through supervision at the sheriff's office and it goes through a supervisor at the jail."
Terry said the jail will have a booking division within a few weeks.
"We'll actually have a staff of officers who are trained in all aspects of booking so we don't have mishaps," he said.
Inmate transfers are a common part of a weekday, perhaps more so than the public realizes, he said.
"In a typical day you can see anywhere from five inmate transports to upward of 30 or 40 for court," Terry said. "That's a lot of movement."
In addition, the inmates don't always go to the courthouse, he said. There are up to nine locations they could be heading, including municipal courts in Florence or towns in the county.
The jail is coming closer to achieving a full staff, and that will be helpful in handling the logistics. Terry said they have two openings to fill and hope to do that within the next four weeks.
"For the first time in I don't know how many years we'll actually have a full capacity of staff," he said.
A full staff is 44 officers, which spreads them out over four shifts, with 11 per shift, Terry said.
That does not include transport staff, which the sheriff's office provides.
Overcrowding is a constant issue but that has recently decreased. There are 277 inmates in the facility, which was designed for a capacity of 253, Terry said. He said the state has been taking a lot of its inmates recently.
"When I took over, we still had well above 300, around the 320 range," he said. "In the past few weeks, we've had several transfers of state inmates. They have almost cleared us of state inmates. That helped tremendously when we got those numbers down."
Vicky White's involvement in the escape stunned jail and sheriff's office workers because she had an excellent reputation. Hamilton said morale is a big issue for any jail staff, and that incident worsened things. He said morale seems to have picked up lately and he is proud of his staff.
"It's good down there and we have good employees there," he said. "They don't want it to be a black eye on their profession. They are professional, good jail deputies.
"I've noticed a change in the last two months," Terry said of the morale.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.