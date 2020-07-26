Parents of students in the Lauderdale County School System have the option of allowing their children to attend school virtually this upcoming year.
Superintendent Jon Hatton said the Lauderdale County Virtual Option is available but Tuesday is the deadline for selecting that educational route.
Catherine Esary, public relations/grants manager for the school system, said officials want to provide the option amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"While we know that we are all hoping for a traditional school year, parents need the option of virtual learning for their children," Esary said.
Last year, Lauderdale County and all area school systems finished the spring semester virtually due to the pandemic.
The registration form and information on registering for the virtual option are available at tinyurl.com/y2c3ec5w.
Officials remind parents and students that any school option requires a commitment of time each day, and children who go the virtual route will need home and space for learning for several hours each day. That includes time with adult supervision and assistance.
The website answers some potential questions from parents. Among items it addresses:
• If a device or computer is not available at home, one may be checked out from your school for the standard $40 device usage fee.
• Reliable WiFi access is necessary. Contact the school for questions about internet accessibility at your home.
• Any device must be compatible, have a minimum of 9.7-inch screen, and students in grades 4-12 need a physical keyboard. It should run a currently supported version of iPadOS, MacOS, ChromeOS, or Windows.
• Your child may need to participate in video conferencing for learning assignments.
• It is recommended virtual learners have strong reading and computer navigation skills.
• Virtual students can participate in extracurricular activities following the guidelines established by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
• Your child still may participate in the school lunch program.
