FLORENCE — Lauderdale County Democrats are presenting "An Evening With John Paul White" at 7 p.m. Thursday at Singin' River Live inside Singin' River Brewery.
White, a four-time Grammy award winner and Shoals resident, will perform music from his new record, "The Hurting Kind," and share stories behind the music.
Tickets are $40 each, and a small number of VIP tickets are available for $75 each. They may be purchased at johnpaulwhite.eventbrite.com.
Proceeds go toward a local grass-roots effort to mobilize for the 2020 election.
For more information, to go to @LauderdaleDems on Facebook.
