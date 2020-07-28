Lauderdale County Schools has extended the deadline to noon Friday for parents to decide whether to use the Lauderdale County Virtual School option.
The previous deadline had been today.
Superintendent Jon Hatton said information on the virtual school choice is on the district website at www.lcschools.org.
The first day of school is Aug. 17.
