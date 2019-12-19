The Lauderdale County Farmers Federation received the Award of Excellence Dec. 9 during the Alabama Farmers Federation’s 98th annual meeting in Montgomery.
To earn the distinction, counties must score at least 80 points out of 100 on the award application, which covers involvement in agricultural programs, governmental affairs, and county Women's Leadership and Young Farmers committees.
Lauderdale County Farmers Federation President Joe Dickerson, right, accepted the award from Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
The state federation also elected leaders for the new year.
Elections were held during the federation’s business session where almost 500 voting delegates from all 67 counties chose officers and directors. Officers serve two-year terms.
Conecuh County’s Steve Dunn, a row crop and cattle farmer, was re-elected secretary treasurer of the state’s largest farm organization.
Calhoun County’s Jon Hegeman was elected Central Area vice president, and Jake Harper of Wilcox County was re-elected Southwest Area vice president.
Dunn, who was elected to his 10th term, serves as Conecuh County Farmers Federation president and formerly served as State Young Farmers Committee chairman.
Hegeman is a former State Young Farmers Committee chairman and was American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers chairman in 2015. The Central Area includes Autauga, Bibb, Calhoun, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Fayette, Greene, Jefferson, Lamar, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties.
Harper, a cattle and timber farmer, also serves as Wilcox County Farmers Federation president. The Southwest Area includes Baldwin, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke, Conecuh, Dallas, Escambia, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Sumter, Washington and Wilcox counties.
Harper served as a district director from 1988 to 1996 and was first elected vice president in 2003.
Federation board members representing Districts 2, 5, 8 and 11 were elected or re-elected to three-year terms.
Morgan County poultry and row crop farmer Mark Byrd was elected to the District 2 seat, which includes Limestone, Madison and Morgan counties.
Tuscaloosa County row crop farmer Joe Anders was reelected District 5 director. He serves Bibb, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar and Tuscaloosa counties.
Dallas County cattleman Jimmy Holliman was elected director of District 8, which includes Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Pickens and Sumter counties.
Baldwin County cattle and row crop farmer Mark Kaiser was elected District 11 director. He represents Baldwin, Clarke, Conecuh, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe and Washington counties.
Elected to one-year, ex-officio terms on the state board were Women’s Leadership Committee Chairman Kathy Gordon of Montgomery County and State Young Farmers Committee Chairman Jonathan Sanders of Coffee County.
