FLORENCE — Each month in 2019, Lauderdale County License Commissioner Rodney Pettus would review a report on the average amount of wait time in his office.
The office commissioned a company to monitor wait times as part of an effort to get people through as efficiently as possible.
The final results of the study surprised Pettus. It showed 86.87% of the people last year had a wait time of 20 minutes or less.
"I was shocked," the license commissioner said, adding he anticipated something along the 75% range. "It blew my mind."
While Pettus said he's proud of the efficiency of the workers in his office, he'd still like to see that number boosted a bit.
"There's always room for improvement," he said. "My ultimate goal is to get 90% to the counter within 20 minutes. We try to get them in and get them out."
Pettus said 71,336 people visited his office in 2019. He said 9.91% purchased their license tags online, and 4.3% did so by mail.
The tabulation for those who were served within 20 minutes applied only to those who came to the office.
When Pettus campaigned for license commissioner, he said one of the most common comments he heard from residents was that they wanted to wait in line for as little time as possible.
Last January, changes were made to the waiting area with some 70 chairs added. There's a double-door with a separate entrance and exit, and more monitors and a public address system were added.
A roped-off system leads residents to a greeter booth, where they get a numbered ticket, then take a seat and wait to be called.
Pettus believes the changes helped reduce the wait times.
"That flow had to make that percentage go up," he said.
In addition, the worker at the greeter booth checks a person's paperwork when they check in. That way, anyone who doesn't have the necessary documents receives that information at the onset, rather than waiting their turn and finding out at the counter.
"That keeps the pipe running," Pettus said. "It's not clogged."
He said his office distributed 126,853 vehicle and boat tags in 2019, up from 125,183 the previous year.
"I'd like to know whether that means people are getting more vehicles, or more people are moving into the county," Pettus said. "It could be a combination of the two."
For those looking for the quickest times to get in and out, Pettus said Monday and Friday are the busiest days of the week and Wednesday is the slowest. The middle portion of the month also is the slowest time.
In addition, he said his office's website keeps real-time reports on wait times.
