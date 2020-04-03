ST. JOSEPH, Tenn. — Officers found a variety of drugs and seized the vehicle involved in a traffic stop in Tennessee this week in a case involving three Lauderdale County men, authorities said.
Police said Mike Wright, 23, Lexington, was driving the vehicle that was involved, but they also anticipate charging Kelby D. Pettus, 36, Killen.
Police Chief Adam Brewer said Wright was operating the vehicle on a revoked driver's license out of Alabama. He told officers he was moving the 2008 Dodge Ram for a friend.
"A K-9 officer with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department was requested due to problems of drug activity in the area," Brewer said. "Upon arrival the deputy deployed K-9 Stryker and he alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle."
Police found 1 gram of methamphetamine, 2.5 grams of marijuana, .58 of a gram of heroin, a pipe used to consume marijuana, a pipe used to conceal methamphetamine, $618 and a Mossberg shotgun, the chief said.
"Also located in the backpack was a wallet containing miscellaneous cards and a driver's license issued to Kelby Pettus," Brewer said.
Police seized the truck and items, he said.
Wright received citations for violating the seat belt law, driving on a revoked license, failure to provide proof of registration, and failure to provide proof of insurance, Brewer said.
He said he anticipates drug-related charges in the case, including:
• Possession of a controlled substance schedule I for resale, due to the heroin;
• Possession of a controlled substance schedule II for resale, because of the methamphetamine;
• Possession of a controlled substance schedule VI because of the marijuana;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and
• Possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.
