FLORENCE — The Lauderdale County Commission has purchased two unoccupied buildings on State Street to use as storage buildings.
The structures are at 1612 and 1614 State St., officials said.
Several county department heads told commissioners they would be ideal for storage of equipment and supplies.
The buildings appraised at a combined $340,000, but the commission bought them for $200,000, officials said.
The buildings are in an industrial area and near the Lauderdale County Road Department.
