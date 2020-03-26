The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Lauderdale County reached 9 on Thursday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health's website.
At 5 p.m., ADPH reported there were 517 cases now confirmed in Alabama. The site also listed the number of individuals tested statewide as 4,082, which is 1,270 more than tWednesday's figure.
Jefferson County continued to have the most reported cases at 159. Shelby County has reported 52 cases and Lee County 47.
Colbert County still has just 1 confirmed case, and Franklin County has reported 3 cases.
