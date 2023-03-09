FLORENCE — A 25-year veteran within the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was appointed the new director of Corrections by Sheriff Joe Hamilton on Monday.
David Terry, who began his law enforcement career as a booking officer of the Lauderdale County Detention Center, has worked in various segments within the department.
Terry takes over as Corrections director to replace former director Jason Butler, who will remain in a supervisory role within the detention center, according to Hamilton.
Aside from serving as a booking officer and eventually moving up within the ranks within the detention center, Terry was later moved to investigations before being placed in charge of courthouse security.
“I’ve spent the last few days introducing myself to all the staff and the inmates within the jail,” Terry said. “I’ve talked to them about my vision for the detention center over the next couple of months and the future.”
He has laid out three goals for the detention center, which include maintaining safety for the inmates, security of the jail and civil rights.
“We will probably do a few more shakedowns within the jail to ensure that we get weapons and other contraband out of the cells,” Terry added. “As far as security, if an inmate is in the jail, we want to make doubly sure that’s where they will be. And third, we will do our best to ensure every inmate’s civil rights are maintained.”
Terry said he will take a few weeks to review the policies for the detention center.
“I’m confident there will be some changes made in the coming months that will benefit the inmates and the corrections staff,” he said.
Hamilton said Terry’s experience is what set him apart from other applicants for the director’s position.
“I decided I needed a sworn certified law enforcement officer running [the detention center],” Hamilton said. “I feel David’s experience and knowledge will help me implement my plans for the jail going forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.