ROGERSVILLE — Starting next week, the Lauderdale County Solid Waste Department will provide residential household garbage collections in Rogersville.
Lauderdale Solid Waste Manager Tom Smith said pickup for garbage in the city be on Tuesdays, which is the same day it has been running.
The monthly $14 fee will be added to the utilities bills of each resident, Smith said. He asks that garbage carts be placed at the end of the driveway by 7 a.m. on Tuesdays.
"Beginning this week, we will start bringing new carts out to the public," he said. "Until you get a cart, continue putting out your current one the way you always have and we'll still pick it up. Once you get the new Lauderdale County can, stop using the old can."
The 95-gallon container is free to residents. Additional ones are available for a $55 refundable deposit, Smith said.
There is no additional monthly charge for up to three containers. Starting with a fourth container, an additional $14 is charged monthly.
Smith said they have developed the Rogersville route, and it should be similar to the current one.
"We're looking forward to serving the people of Rogersville," Smith said. "We'll try to provide them the best service we possibly can."
Anyone with questions may call 256-760-5878.
Waste Management had been operating the service but the county outbid the company for the new contract, Mayor Richard Herston said.
He said Waste Management will continue commercial services in the city.
"Waste Management did a great job and provided us a great service all through the years," Herston said. "But I'm tickled to have the county service. They do a great job, and I'm glad to go with them."
As Lauderdale County Solid Waste customers, Rogersville residents can use the county landfill at no cost, Smith said.
However, there is a cost of $20 per ton for non-asbestos shingles, $50 per ton for asbestos shingles, and a recycling fee of approximately $1 per used tire.
Large numbers of bulk tires have a charge of $81 per ton.
