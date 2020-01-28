FLORENCE — Lauderdale County Superintendent Jon Hatton announced he is running for re-election.
"I am proud of the work we have done during the last three years," said Hatton, a Republican. "We have invested in our schools, increased measures of safety at each individual school, and ensured our tax dollars are benefiting our children. However, there is still important work to be done, and I ask the voters of Lauderdale County for the opportunity to serve them for four more years."
The Republican Primary is March 3.
