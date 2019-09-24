A local teenager died today in a wreck in the Greenhill community, authorities said.
Victoria Elliott, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle wreck, Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker said.
The wreck occurred at Lauderdale 25 and 144 with the call coming in at 7:39 a.m., officials said.
