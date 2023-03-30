Volunteers from the Southern Baptists Convention Disaster Relief group work to remove a large tree on Monday that fell on the south side of Tammy Hendrix’s home during the storms last Friday in Florence. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
• Estill Springs in Franklin County — EF-1, 12:24 a.m. Saturday
• Lacey's Spring in Morgan County — EF-1, 12:47 a.m. Saturday
• Flat Rock in Jackson County — EF-1, 1:28 a.m. Saturday
FLORENCE — Authorities are taking a second look at damage in Lauderdale County to determine whether more than one tornado touched down during Friday's night's severe weather outbreak.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said some EMA officials plan to conduct an additional survey today at various parts of the county.
In addition, the National Weather Service will send a crew to the county sometime next week to examine damage and see if there were additional tornadoes.
"We'll be out looking at obvious tracks and will have the weather service in next week," Grabryan said. "EMA workers from other counties in the region are coming in to assist us."
He said they will have a morning briefing and then go to various locations. Among locations will be an area of Kolbe Lane off Lauderdale County Road 61.
"We'll map out our strategy and head out," Grabryan said.
He said some areas will get a close look for the first time because they were unable to access the locations when they surveyed Saturday due to debris.
For now, the weather service has confirmed one tornado in Lauderdale County — an EF-2 that struck at 10:54 p.m. in the Plantation Springs area. That was among six tornadoes confirmed during a preliminary damage survey for the north Alabama and the southern Tennessee region.
As of Wednesday afternoon, approximately 1,000 customers in Lauderdale County remained without power, according to the Florence Utilities outage map.
It indicated the vast majority of those who still have no power are along a path extending eastward along U.S. 72 from Florence.
Initially, the storm caused outages to some 23,000 customers.
