Valerie Green, medical examiner, left, is sworn in by Circuit Court Judge William Powell before testifying during a trial Feb. 9, 2022, at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence. A fourth circuit court judge will be added in the county following the 2024 election term. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Judge Gil Self questions Jenise Spurgeon, not pictured, during a plea hearing on Feb. 2 at the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence. Self said he is happy to have an additional judge in the circuit starting in 2025. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly, left, speaks to Circuit Court Judge Ben Graves during a hearing for Casey White, not pictured, on May 4 in the Lauderdale County Courthouse. Graves is one of three circuit court judges in presently in the county. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
FLORENCE — A fourth judge will be added to Lauderdale County Circuit Court in 2024.
The Alabama House of Representatives this week unanimously approved a resolution that already passed the Senate for additional judgeships in various counties, including one in Lauderdale.
The county has three circuit judges — Will Powell, Ben Graves and Gil Self, who is the presiding Lauderdale circuit judge.
"It's much needed," Self said. "It's good for Lauderdale County. It's important that we have dockets that move and not much backlog."
He said the state uses a formula to determine the amount of judges each circuit needs. According to that formula, Lauderdale County needs six.
Self said Ed Tease, who is a retired Lauderdale Circuit judge, told him Lauderdale County received its third circuit judgeship 39 years ago.
"So this has been 40 years in the making," he said.
March 5 is the date for the 2024 primaries in Alabama, with runoffs on April 2. The general election is Nov. 5. Self said the newly elected judge would take over in January 2025.
While Self is happy to have an additional judge, it also raises the question of where to find room for the fourth circuit courtroom, jury room and judge's offices in the crowded Lauderdale County Courthouse.
He said he recently met with Lauderdale County commissioners and pointed out some third-floor offices already are slated to move to the Government Building next door to the courthouse.
Graves' courtroom takes up part of the third floor, and the county commission meeting room and offices take up a portion. The fourth floor has Powell's and Lauderdale District Court Judge Carole Medley's courtrooms, while Self's and the circuit court clerk's offices are on the fifth floor.
Self said the third and fourth floor have the same footprint, so the third floor could be renovated to be similar to the fourth floor.
"I'd love to go in there and gut it and build it just like the fourth floor, and we'd have a courtroom on each side," he said. "That would be expensive and we've got a long way to go on that, but we have a good county commission, administrator and attorney that have been supportive and we'll work through it.
"This is a good problem to have. We'll figure it out."
The state pays for a judge, judicial assistant and stenographer in each circuit judgeship.
