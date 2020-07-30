A recent study shows that Lauderdale County has ranked in the top 10 in the state for home values seeing the biggest rise in a five-year period.
According to the financial technology company SmartAsset, Lauderdale ranked sixth in the listing of places with significant home value increases.
The rankings were one of three factors in a property tax study, which also included metrics on school ratings and effective property tax rates.
The study aimed to find the places in the state (and country) where people are getting the most value for their property tax dollars.
In doing so, researchers looked at property taxes paid, school rankings and the change in property values over a five-year period.
The data used included the number of households, median home value and average property tax rate, which was used to calculate a per capita property tax collected for each county.
The county's property tax rate is .42% with home value growth at 19.34%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.