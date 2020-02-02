FLORENCE — Corey Behel said the fact that more than 300 people attended the banquet Thursday for Florence High School's Launch Career Development is evidence of the growing community support for the program.
"It was a really good evening for the businesses and industries to expose what can happen when schools and businesses coordinate," said Behel, who oversees the Launch program, which is in its third year.
The program provides students with internships and apprenticeships with companies in a field that interests them.
Josh Laney, director of the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship, spoke during the event.
"He communicated to the businesses about incentivizing them," Behel said. "The state has monetary incentives for businesses that integrate students at the high school level and transition them into apprenticeship roles.
"He talked about work-based opportunities, and how what students are doing at Florence High School significantly elevates their mobility."
Behel listed health care, engineering, graphic design, machinist work and welding among occupations students are involved with through the program.
"We've got kids going all over the place, functioning in different roles," he said. "In addition, we address the teaching component. It's not just a work experience. It's a developmental working process.
"The long-term benefit is the employers become producers of talent rather than just sitting back waiting on people to send them good employees," Behel said. "They're involved in the developmental process. We have created and developed a talent pipeline for businesses to get great people early."
