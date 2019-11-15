FLORENCE — The law firm of McCutcheon and Hamner has renewed its semi-annual “Wills for Warriors” program this month to offer free simple wills, durable powers of attorney, and living wills to all first responders, veterans and active service members.
The program, which begin on Veterans Day, will continue through Thanksgiving weekend.
The Shoals-based law firm views the program as a way to give back and thank area first responders and those who protect and serve. The program’s goal is to provide peace of mind as well as the basic legal documents that everyone needs.
Every staff member at McCutcheon and Hamner has at least one family member who has served or is serving in the military.
“We are so humbled to experience the impact of this program,” said partner Joel Hamner. “It was amazing how many families we were able to help last year. We were contacted from folks as far away as Virginia and Indiana. It was blessing to know we gave just a little to those who give so much.”
Fellow partner Thomas McCutcheon adds: “Due to the overwhelming response last year, Joel and I had no doubt we would do ‘Wills for Warriors’ again this year and for several years to come!”
Veterans, active military personnel, first responders and their family members are invited to contact McCutcheon and Hamner to take part in the program.
For information call 256-333-5000, or go to www.willsforwarriors.com.
