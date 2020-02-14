LEIGHTON — Leighton Elementary School in Colbert County will have kindergarten registration from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10.
Students must be 5 years old before Sept. 2.
Parents should bring birth certificate, immunization record, Social Security card, recent proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, mortgage statement, etc.), parent ID and custody documentation (if applicable).
