LEIGHTON — There's a lot of color behind the Leighton Library, which is being transformed into a spot where fresh produce will be cultivated, and people can even take a nap in a hammock and enjoy the outdoors.
Mayor Derick Silcox is proud to show off the work being done inside and outside the town's library, much of it through grants, donations, and sweat equity from the town's residents.
The inside of the library on Main Street in downtown is in disarray due to continuing renovations, but out the back door, strawberries have begun to grow in one of several colorfully painted raised garden beds that were funded by a grant from the Northwest Alabama Resource Conservation and Development Council.
Silcox said the Colbert County Extension Service provided plants for the beds.
Sherri Childers, the library director, said they'll plant peppers, tomatoes and other vegetables in the beds. Residents are welcome to share the vegetables later in the year and are encouraged to take some to someone in need.
She said the mayor and his daughter painted the beds, while a group of Girl Scouts planted the new vegetables.
Not far from the raised beds is another garden where watermelons and cantaloupes are being grown.
"We gave away 63 watermelons last year," Childers said.
Beside it is the hammock park, where there are three hammocks that can be used by anyone who wants to come and relax. Three more hammocks will be added. The mayor said some free-standing hammocks may also be installed.
He said the posts, hammocks, concrete and hardware only cost about $1,000.
"This will be the perfect hangout in Leighton," the mayor said.
Silcox points to the screened in rear of the library building and adds they want to paint it to resemble a fruit stand.
It's all part of making Leighton a quirky, off the wall destination.
"We are perfectly imperfect," the mayor likes to say about the town.
Earlier in the week, about 50 visitors who were in the Shoals for a meeting of national heritage areas toured the town.
"We hosted the Alliance of National Heritage Areas spring meeting April 17-20," Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Director Carrie Crawford said. "We had representatives from heritage areas across the country, as well as all of the regional coordinators for National Heritage Areas from the National Park Service."
She said the group traveled around the region visiting various partners so they could learn about the local projects.
"In Leighton, we talked about our grant to update the bathrooms in the library, and a new grant to help the city purchase display cases for the new exhibit about women artists that is going into the library," Crawford said. "We also talked about Sledgefest and the Singing River Trail."
Last month, the library celebrated surpassing its fundraising goal to renovate the library.
Thanks to a group of Colbert County High School football players, the old carpet and flooring has been removed and new laminate flooring will soon be installed. Silcox said the flooring was donated.
The library's restrooms are also Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
Silcox said having football players, Girl Scouts and others from the community involved in these enhancement projects gives them a sense of involvement. Once a project is completed, they can come back and feel proud that they played a part in its completion.
Not far from downtown on Nora Morgan Street, a gravel walking track has been installed in a rectangular city-owned lot Leighton is transforming into a park. In each of the four corners are raised plant beds. They're empty now, but Silcox said the plan is to plant flowers in the ones near the street and vegetables in the two near the Norfolk-Southern Railway tracks.
Silcox said with a laugh the passing trains with graffiti covered railcars are the town's "mobile art gallery." He said some benches may be placed at that end of the park so people can sit and watch the trains.
An all-in-one exercise unit is expected to be delivered and installed in the park soon, he said.
The mayor said the town will develop the park piece by piece, adding amenities when it can.
He said the town plans to hold its annual Jimmy Hughes Day festival there later this year.
