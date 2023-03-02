LEIGHTON — Ava King started out with the idea of simply drawing a building when painting a rendering of the Leighton Public Library.
"But the more I did it, I thought, 'Let's express the feeling of the library,'" the Colbert County High School 10th grader said. "I wanted it bright and happy like the library."
That aspect and talent impressed judges, who selected King as the winner of the Love Your Library art contest.
She was named grand prize winner during a Tuesday ceremony at the library that included a surprise announcement: The library exceeded its $23,000 fundraising goal.
In fact, the total accumulated is $25,279.
"That just goes to show you what a small community can do if everybody comes together," said Debbie Bradford, president of the Friends of the Leighton Public Library. "I can't tell you how proud I am of everyone in town."
The ceremony included the unveiling of the winning art pieces and other library paintings that more than 60 Colbert County High School students entered.
Library officials said they have a goal of increasing awareness of the library and letting the public know that it is available as a community resource and gathering spot.
They said holding an art contest for the high school is a way to help raise interest from the youth in the community.
"It already is the heart of downtown, but we want this to be a place where everybody comes to meet and gather," Mayor Derick Silcox said.
Apparently, the students are taking notice.
"I pictured the library and what it is in my head," said Breanna Moreland, an eighth grader and honorable mention recipient. "I remembered the details, and what the library's all about — the books and happenings."
A representative from the Shoals Symphony also was on hand to give winners a free ticket to its March 19 performance.
The students said they were surprised to be selected.
King said she thought Avery Bush's entry would win.
"Hers really popped out to me," she said. "There's a whole lot of talent at the school — more than people know."
Moreland thought it would be Kaylee Hill.
"She's so talented and such a good artist," she said.
Bradford said they continue doing work on the library, and this year's fundraiser is going to go a long way toward helping with that.
Restroom renovations, including handicap accessibility, are among the work planned, as are heating and door upgrades and overall work in a back room so it may be able to hold community events.
"A lot is going on with the library these days and you can sense that energy and excitement," she said.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.