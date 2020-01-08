MUSCLE SHOALS — A Leighton man was released Tuesday from the Colbert County Jail on a $22,500 property bond after his arrest Sunday for burglary first degree and domestic violence third degree.
Brandon Bernard Madden, 34, 124 Mimosa Drive, Leighton, was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, after a woman reported he broke into her residence and held her at gunpoint.
Burglary third is a felony offense, punishable by 10 to 99 years.
Madden is estranged from the woman. Two young children were in the home when the incident occurred, according to the report.
In the police report, the woman accused Madden of striking her in the face with a .22-caliber revolver and putting the gun's barrel in her mouth.
She reported that Madden let her up when she screamed, and she ran outside.
She said Madden fled in a Mini Cooper. Police located the vehicle at an apartment complex on Puritan Avenue and surrounded the apartment. Madden came out without incident, and was taken into police custody.
Police reported recovering a weapon from Madden's vehicle.
Muscle Shoals Police Detective Dustin Terry said Madden has had several "no contact" orders with the woman.
Terry said Madden's violations of his suspended sentences will come into play. He currently has an outstanding warrant in Sheffield for possession of marijuana second, according to Terry.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Madden had been in the Colbert County Jail since Monday.
"Domestic violence is an under-reported crime, and especially these days when there are so many deaths associated with them," he said. "It's a serious thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.