LEXINGTON — A local industry renown for its snow-making machines has figured out a way to convert its snow and fog machines into large sanitizer sprays.
Lexington-based Global Special Effects CEO Francisco Guerra said the company did so in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in hopes the machines can be used to sanitize large indoor areas and hospital rooms.
Guerra said he envisions selling modified versions of the company's T-1500 Evaporative Snow Machines and F-400 Foggers to be used in hospitals, schools, surgery centers and fitness centers.
He said the machines use soap-based products and have provided environmentally friendly usage at Disney and other theme parks, as well television shows and movies and even David Copperfield productions.
"We have demanding clients since we support Hollywood productions and theme parks worldwide with our solutions and expertise in atmospheric control," Guerra said.
"Deeply rooted in our business is the creation of environmentally safe special effects where millions of visitors' safety and well-being are the priority. It's our 30-year-old company in Alabama that is behind the scenes controlling when it snows in Hollywood and when it's foggy."
The company is prepared to take orders on the converted devices.
"I could not think of a better way to support the effort to eradicate this horrible virus than to bring my team together to manufacture something and help fight at the front line," Guerra said. "The race is on to get into production."
Company spokesman Jason Sherman said they have been able to change aspects of the machines so sanitizer can be placed inside them. The machines range in sizes, all the way down to small "snowmen" that are used in individual yards during the Christmas season.
"The machines have always run on soap, so if you just put some of the right pieces together and get the right formulation of chemicals, they can be used as disinfectants," Sherman said.
