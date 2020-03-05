FLORENCE — Lori Newton cried Wednesday while recalling the morning she found out about the death of her 20-year-old son, Jackson Samuel Newton.
"I just remember screaming, 'Jackson, no,'" Newton said during the sentencing hearing for Ryan Tolliver Johnson of Lexington, who was intoxicated when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle in the Lauderdale County wreck that killed Newton.
"The night Jackson lost his life, I lost mine too," Lori Newton said. "I don't know that I will ever feel true joy again."
Later in the hearing, Johnson turned to Newton's family and said he is "full of sorrow and regret" over the wreck and takes responsibility for it.
"Not a day goes by that I do not pray for y'all, and I hope for your forgiveness one day," he said.
At the conclusion of the hearing, Lauderdale County Circuit Judge Gil Self issued a sentence of two years in the Lauderdale County Work Release program.
The sentence means Johnson will avoid prison, but still be incarcerated in the Lauderdale County Detention Center. He will maintain his current job, but will be brought back to the center each evening, and a portion of his income will go toward the program.
In January, Johnson pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide while impaired in the Sept. 16, 2017, crash that killed Newton and injured Brooklyn Thompson. He had been indicted on manslaughter and first-degree assault.
The incident occurred at Lauderdale 86 and Lauderdale 97 in Rogersville.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said the wreck occurred at approximately 3 a.m. They measured Johnson's blood alcohol level several hours later. It was .14%. The legal limit is .08%.
Following the hearing, Johnson's defense attorney, Ralph Holt, said he had hoped Self would give his client probation and no jail time, but they accept the sentence.
"I hope there will be opportunity for reconciliation between all parties," Holt said. "We respect Judge Self's tough decision that he had to make."
During the hearing, Johnson's parents, Veronica and David Johnson, and several of his friends, including Thompson, asked the judge to give Johnson probation.
"Ryan has never been a showoff when he's been behind the wheel of any vehicle," his mother said. "Ryan's only intention that night was just to ride an ATV around the loop and back to the house."
"I raised him to take responsibility for his actions and he is doing that today," David Johnson added.
He said Johnson will carry the label of convicted felon with him throughout life, and no good would come from a prison sentence.
"He'll come out with all that baggage and all that attitude from being behind bars," David Johnson said.
However, Newton's father, Gary Newton, pointed out: "Jackson had a life before this, too."
Newton added he does not believe Johnson is remorseful.
"I feel like he's just trying to get out of it," he said. "I hope at some time in my life I feel otherwise."
Newton said a witness reported that when Johnson climbed into the driver's seat of the ATV, he asked Johnson whether he had driven that type of ATV and Johnson replied "no."
Another witness noticed him struggle with the gears and told him he shouldn't drive.
"Ryan said, 'I know what I'm doing,' and took off," Newton said. "We know what happened after that."
Connolly gave Self documents showing sentences for similar offenses in Lauderdale County.
"All of them were for some level of confinement when alcohol or some impairment was involved in taking someone's life," he said.
