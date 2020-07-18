FLORENCE — The public has an opportunity to get its hands on a lot of good books today.
The Friends of the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is having the Friends Bookstore-Tent Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today outside the library at 350 N. Wood Ave.
Organizers said the event is expected to bring good deals, including entire bags of books for as little as $5.
Everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
