The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is hosting two online author talks in May. Registration is required for the events. Sign up by sending an email to events@flpl.org.
• Kristy Woodson Harvey author talk (via Zoom) will be 1 p.m. May 3. Harvey, bestselling author of six novels, will discuss her new book, "Feels Like Falling." Free copies of the book will be given away to 20 participants.
• Susan Meissner author talk (via Zoom) will be 1 p.m. May 6. Meissner will discuss her novel, "As Bright As Heaven," which is set during the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.
