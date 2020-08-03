FLORENCE — Lifesouth Community Blood Centers has six blood drives planned for this week.
The date, locations and times of the drives are:
• Monday, noon to 5 p.m., Fisher Animal Hospital, 235 Cox Creek Parkway South, Florence
• Tuesday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Helen Keller Hospital, 1300 S. Montgomery Ave., Sheffield
• Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Frank Dean State Farm, 2001 Florence Blvd., Florence
• Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Allstate Michael Bange Agency, 3246 Florence Blvd., Florence
• Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dalton Pharmacy, 1110 E 6th St., Muscle Shoals
• Saturday, noon to 7 p.m., Cricket Wireless, 2010 Woodward Ave. #A, Muscle Shoals
The Shoals Center of Lifesouth Community Blood Centers is located at 307 Veterans Drive, Florence. For information call 888-795-2707.
