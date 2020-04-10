MUSCLE SHOALS — Brooke Rose and company are in the spirit-lifting business these days.
The community education liaison for Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, along with representatives of Shoals Hospice and Shoals Home Healthcare, wrote inspirational messages and drew cheerful scenes outside the entryway of Shoals Hospital on Thursday.
Some children also contributed to the artwork, and all did so within social distancing guidelines, according to Rose. Some inspirational signs were also placed in the ground around the campus.
"We want to keep these (health care) employees hopeful and inspired because they're sacrificing themselves, their families and putting themselves at risk every day just by going to work," Rose said. "We want them to know that we, that the whole community, appreciate what they're doing and their sacrifice."
Rose said she and her group have been well received as they've spread their messages of thanks and hope around the Shoals, via chalk.
Rose said employees throughout the morning were stopping to read the messages and were talking photos with their cell phones.
"It's a little thing, but it seems to really put a smile on their faces, and if we can lift their spirits just a bit, then it's a good thing."
