Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s lawyers are asking a judge to declare the Alabama Ethics Act unconstitutional and dismiss the 13-count indictment against the longtime sheriff.
“The Ethics Act is unconstitutionally vague as charged in the indictment," the motion reads. "The sections of the Ethics Act charged in the indictment, and therefore the indictment itself, are void for vagueness.”
The motion, filed Tuesday in Limestone County Circuit Court by Blakely's attorneys Robert Tuten and Marcus Helstowksi, argues that a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court opinion holds that “a conviction fails to comport with due process if the statute under which it is obtained fails to provide a person of ordinary intelligence fair notice of what is prohibited, or is so standard that it authorizes or encourages seriously discriminatory enforcement.”
The attorneys, who name other cases to support their request, contend that clear guidelines must exist on “what is illegal so that there will be no ‘chilling effect’ on the exercise of protected actions."
Thomas Albritton, the executive director of the Ethics Commission, directed questions to Attorney General Steve Marshall, who had no comment on Blakely's motion.
The commission in October 2018 found cause to hold that Blakely violated the state’s ethics law, voting to refer the case to the Attorney General’s Office for review and appropriate legal action. Blakely, who was first sworn in as sheriff in January 1983, was indicted in August on theft and ethics charges.
Blakely's attorneys concede that in similar cases, Alabama appellate courts have upheld the Alabama Ethics Act. They go on to note that the identical issues are now before the Alabama Supreme Court in the case of former Alabama Speaker of the House Mike Hubbard, who was convicted of ethics charges in 2016. The court heard arguments in that case this summer.
Blakely's attorneys said he is charged with five counts of using his official position or office for personal gain.
“Nowhere in the statute does it specify what conduct is prohibited,” the motion reads. “Nor does it specifically explain the term 'using' or 'personal gain.' "
The motion states that Blakely is also charged with soliciting “a thing of value from a subordinate,” while the lawyers maintain “this statute does not specifically explain what conducts are prohibited and leaves it to a best guess as to what 'solicitation' and 'thing of value' mean."
A separate motion asks that the judge dismiss one count in the indictment, for fourth-degree theft, which is a misdemeanor.
According to the motion, state law requires that the prosecution for misdemeanors must begin within 12 months after an offense is committed, while the incident charged in the indictment occurred in August 2016.
Blakely’s arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 12. Retired Colbert County Circuit Judge Pride Tompkins is hearing the case.
The most recent effort to make changes in the state’s ethics law came during this year’s legislative session, when a bill was introduced by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton that would have made multiple changes in the act, but the legislation ended up being shelved.
In an Associated Press article, Albritton said the existing law is confusing about what is allowed and what is illegal. The legislator couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday on his plans for the 2020 session.
Blakely's lawyers also filed a motion complaining that prosecutors had accomplished a "document and data dump" by providing the defense with so much information in response to a discovery request that it was impossible to review it all.
"In reviewing the discovery, it appears to be a 'Data Dump' with many of the documents, text messages etc. clearly irrelevant to the indictment at hand," the motion asserts. "To put things into perspective, should the defendant choose to copy the 64,418 documents contained on the second thumb drive alone, those pages would fill 15 banker boxes.
"It will take the defense over one hundred hours just to read the discovery materials one time, much less analyze, categorize, and annotate the documents."
The motion asks the judge to issue an order "directing the State to provide reasonable and effective measures for handling the voluminous discovery."
