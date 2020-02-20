MUSCLE SHOALS — Superintendent Brian Lindsey is bringing to a close a career in education spanning 31 years with his announcement that he's retiring, effective July 1.
Lindsey has held the post since 2014.
He spent his entire career in the Muscle Shoals school system, starting out in 1989 as a history teacher and coach at Muscle Shoals Middle School.
Through the years, Lindsey taught and coached football and baseball, and was the Muscle Shoals High School baseball head coach from 1999 to 2002.
Prior to being named superintendent, he was assistant principal at Muscle Shoals Middle School, principal of McBride Elementary, and principal of Muscle Shoals High School.
"It's all I've known, and I realize it's not the norm to spend your whole career in one system, but it was all in God's plan. I believe this is where he wanted me," Lindsey said. "It's a great school system, and I couldn't have asked for more."
School board president, Farrell Southern, said Lindsey has been easy to work with and a major asset to the school system.
"He's a really hands-on superintendent and if he ever brought us a problem, he already had a solution," Southern, who was a member of the school board appointing Lindsey in 2014, said.
He added the job has evolved to the point that "superintendents have to be a CEO because the business factor is huge."
Lindsey brought that business background into the superintendency, and Southern said it was advantageous for the district.
"Brian was accustomed to business decisions with his business background (in construction and property development) and it really made the building processes in this district much smoother," Southern said, referencing in particular the school district's building of the career academy, athletic facility and new stadium.
Lindsey agreed that a superintendent today has to wear more hats than ever.
"It's operational management now, and it's nearly impossible to just be an instructional leader," he said. "I've been blessed in this school system to be surrounded by people who excel in that area."
Southern said the board is working to establish a timeline for replacing Lindsey, and he assured it will be handled as quickly as possible.
He said he expects to post the position for 30 days, beginning Feb. 28.
"The board will do a review of the applications and will likely seek some degree of (outside) guidance, but we'll move quickly to have someone hired by the end of the school year," he said.
Southern said the task of replacing Lindsey won't be easy.
"He's been the go-to on everything, so we have some big shoes to fill."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.