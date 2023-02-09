TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County commissioners Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve a license for a business that will sell liquor for off-premises consumption, despite opposition from a member of a church that is located behind the retail complex where the store will be built.
Gary Ford, the chairman of the board of Blythe Memorial Church, asked the commission during a public hearing to deny the request for the license due to the store's proximity to the church, which is located on County Line Road, about 200 feet of the rear of the White Oak Market store and some empty storefronts.
White Oak Liquor will occupy one of the vacant storefronts.
"I'm here representing the congregation of Blythe Memorial Church in opposition to the proposed liquor store," Ford said. "A liquor store at this location brings no value to the community as far as we can see."
Ford said the Code of Alabama restricts the location of Alabama Beverage Control board stores, but that code does not impact the location of privately owned package stores that sell liquor for off premises consumption.
County Attorney Edgar Black said businesses selling liquor for on-premises consumption cannot be located less than 200 feet from a church.
The request for the license was submitted by Jala Inc., which also owns the White Oak Market at the intersection of County Line Road and Alabama 157.
The company was formed in 2004, according to the Alabama Secretary of State's website.
Speaking in favor of the license, Suresh Patel said the company had followed all the required procedures to obtain a liquor license.
District 4 Commissioner Tori Bailey noted that the White Oak Market is already licensed to sell beer and wine.
District 3 Commissioner Jimmy Gardiner told Ford he understood his position, but if the commission denied the request for the license, it would likely be overturned on appeal at the circuit court level, which has happened when commission denied previous alcohol license requests.
Gardner and commissioners Bailey and David Isom voted in favor of the license, while commissioners Tyrus Mansell and Darol Bendall voted against the request.
Commission Chairman Tommy Barnes abstained. The store is located in Bendall's district.
"I abstained because it's legal and I don't think we should be voting on it," Barnes said. "We cannot legally stop them. We're handcuffed by the law."
Gardiner said the county voted in 1982 to allow the sale of alcohol in Colbert County.
"I feel like they've done everything based on this application that they're supposed to do to be qualified to have a store in this county," Gardiner said.
After the meeting, Ford said he doubts there's any recourse at this point.
"I did what I thought was right," he said
