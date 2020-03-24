Local emergency management agencies have shelters open today in the Shoals in preparation for the potential this afternoon for severe weather.
The National Weather service forecast issued an updated Hazardous Weather Outlook this morning stating, "Conditions appear favorable for the development of a few severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes."
In addition, the area is under a flash flood watch until 1 a.m. Wednesday and flood warning through March 31 for the Tennessee River at Florence.
Shelters are open at the following locations:
Lauderdale County:
• Bank Independent, 11250 Alabama 101, Lexington
• Elgin United Methodist Church, 2743 Alabama 101, Rogersville
• First Baptist Church of Anderson, 245 Church St., Anderson
• First Baptist Church of Rogersville, 222 College St., Rogersville
• Killen United Methodist Church, 201 J.C. Mauldin Highway, Killen
• Lexington Town Hall, 11060 Alabama 101, Lexington
• Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 8880 Lauderdale 71, Lexington
• North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Ave., Florence
• Oakland Methodist Church, 24305 Lauderdale 14, Florence
• Petersville Church of Christ, 3601 Cloverdale Road, Florence
• Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 2705 Lauderdale 222, Florence
• Rogersville Church of Christ, 450 College St., Rogersville
• Rogersville United Methodist Church, 51 Turner Lindsey Road, Rogersville
• Underwood/Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence
• Williams Chapel Presbyterian Church, 6401 Lauderdale 1, Waterloo
• Woodmont Baptist Church, 2001 Darby Drive, Florence
Colbert County:
• Barton Community Shelter, 53 Plaza Court, Cherokee
• Charity Chapel Church, 2997 Frankfort Road, Tuscumbia
• Cherokee Community Shelter, 1211 2nd St., Cherokee
• Colbert Alloys Park, 191 Alloys Park Lane, Muscle Shoals
• Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, 120 W. Fifth St., Tuscumbia
• Colbert Heights High School, 484 Burton Road, Tuscumbia
• Colbert County Road Department, 2838 Alabama 20, Tuscumbia
• County Yard Community Shelter, 914 South Hickory St., Tuscumbia
• Ford City Community Shelter, 14439 County Line Road, Muscle Shoals
• Highway 247 Volunteer Fire Department, 4639 Alabama 247, Tuscumbia
• Colbert City Industrial Park, 2848 Denton Road, Tuscumbia
• LaGrange Community Shelter, 1638 Waldrep Loop, Leighton
• Leighton Community Shelter, 8856 Main St., Leighton
• Littleville Community Shelter, 1448 Jackson Highway, Tuscumbia
• Locust Shores Community Shelter, 76 Golden Road, Tuscumbia
• Manning Homes Community Shelter, 2315 15th St. N.W., Sheffield
• Maud Community Shelter, 1930 Maud Road, Cherokee
• Nitrate City Volunteer Fire Department, 1341 Alabama Ave., Muscle Shoals
• Northwest-Shoals Community College, 75 Student Drive, Muscle Shoals, near Building 120 – if turning onto the campus from George Wallace Boulevard, there are signs to direct you to the north end of campus where the shelter is located.
• Rose Trail Park Community Shelter, 37 Rose Trail Park, Cherokee
• Sheffield Community Shelter, 423 Pickwick St., Sheffield
• Sheffield Recreation Center, 1912 29th St., N.E., Sheffield
• Spring Valley Community Shelter, 7141 Coburn Mountain Road, Tuscumbia
• Underwood Crossing Community Shelter, 12491 County Line Road, Leighton
