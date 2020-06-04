TUSCUMBIA — City leaders have decided a 13-year-old ordinance that measures noise by decibel level is too difficult to enforce.
Council members approved this week a proposal by Police Chief Tony Logan that allows police officers to make judgement calls on noise complaints based on listening from a distance.
Logan said the new procedure, which will be implemented this summer, is more practical and easier to enact and regulate.
Police must be at the site of the noise to act on a complaint.
A similar ordinance has been in effect in Florence since 1999.
Mayor Kerry Underwood said the change has long been needed.
"It was just hard to catch violators, for one thing, because by the time the noise could be measured, it was gone from the area," Mayor Kerry Underwood said in early May when the change was suggested. "It was time for a policy change."
The mayor said there will be exceptions allowed for festivals and other events in downtown and around the city.
In other action, the council:
• Re-appointed Buddy Whitlock to represent District 1 on the city school board.
Whitlock has served one term and a year, for a total of six years, on the board.
Board terms are for five years.
Tuscumbia Superintendent Darryl Aikerson said he's pleased with Whitlock's reappointment. "He's an excellent board member, very supportive of education and community minded — a pleasure to work with."
• Re-appointed Niñon Parker to the city's 13-member Historic Preservation Commission.
Underwood called the group an active, integral component to the city's landscape.
"This group is very active and Niñon has been, and will continue to be, a big part of it," Underwood said.
Among the group's responsibilities has been to inventory the district creating a list of all historic structures. The commission also determines if, and when, a structure may be torn down.
"Niñon has had such an active role in our city's preserving and celebrating of our history and is a perfect fit for this commission," the mayor said.
• Approved the purchased of a diesel engine for a pumper truck in the amount of $28,000.
