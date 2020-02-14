FLORENCE — The Peabody-winning civil rights podcast "Buried Truths" comes to the Shoals for a live episode on Feb. 27.
The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library and is co-hosted by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist Hank Klibanoff and TimesDaily City Editor Sherhonda Allen, both of whom are Shoals natives.
The program, called "Buried Truths Live: Civil Rights in the Shoals," focuses on race relations in the Shoals during the Civil Rights Era. It is part of the library's "Voting Rights in America" services that commemorates this year's anniversaries of the 15th and 19th amendments, as well as Black History Month and Women's History Month.
The Feb. 27 event is sponsored by the Alabama Humanities foundation, University of North Alabama Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion and UNA Department of Communications.
"Often, the conversation about the Civil Rights Era in the Shoals revolves around the contrast between us and other Alabama cities," said Jennifer Butler Keeton, public affairs coordinator for the library. "People are proud that we didn't have the level of violence of national attention that Birmingham or Montgomery had, but that doesn't mean that the problems here weren't real, that local African-Americans didn't have significant struggles or fears, or that our community isn't still grappling with those struggles."
Residents can familiarize themselves with the "Buried Truths" podcast with a listening session at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at the library. The event includes a listening session and discussion on the first episode.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.