The call that upended the Stewart family’s normal life came the Wednesday after Memorial Day. Flynn Stewart, Blake and Andrea Stewart’s 6-year-old son, tested positive for the coronavirus. Eleven days later, another call came. Andrea Stewart, too, tested positive.
In all, the virus infected six members of the Decatur family and spanned four generations. Two spent time in the hospital. All are recovering.
From the moment the family received Flynn’s diagnosis, Andrea Stewart talked openly about living in isolation and with COVID-19.
“At that point, at the end of May, most people in town didn’t know anyone personally who had it. I thought if I was open about it, people could pray for us and we could learn together,” said Andrea Stewart, 41. “It was also a way to put a face to the virus so that people would take it seriously.”
Since the Stewart family began their battle with COVID-19 on May 27, the number of positive coronavirus cases in Morgan County has almost quintupled from 211 to 1,047, as of Friday.
To address the rising numbers, the Decatur City Council is discussing whether to follow Birmingham, Selma, Jefferson County, Tuscaloosa and Mobile and require people to wear face masks in public. The council will hold a special work session on the issue Monday at 4 p.m.
“My heart hurts seeing the divisiveness over masks,” Andrea Stewart said. “We can’t live in fear, but we can’t disregard safety. I would prefer if people wear masks, but we have to remember that everyone is doing the best they can right now. We all just need to be kind to one another and protect one another. I feel like the kindest thing you can do is to err on the side of caution.”
For the past four months, that’s how the Stewart family lived, with caution.
As an environmental engineer, Andrea started tracking the virus in January. In February, as the virus moved across Europe and the first cases appeared in the United States, Blake and Andrea decided to limit their children’s outside activities.
Using the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health’s hierarchy of control, something Andrea practices at work, she analyzed how to mitigate her family’s risk.
“The first step is elimination. That’s not going to happen with COVID. The second is substitution, and that won’t come until you get a vaccine. The next two are administrative and engineering controls. That’s what we did in February when we were avoiding situations. But when the situation comes to you, you go to PPE (personal protective equipment). That is the last resort,” Andrea Stewart said.
In March, the Stewarts started wearing masks.
Not only did the family wear masks, Andrea, who sews as a hobby, made more than 1,500 masks, including 250 for Decatur Morgan Hospital and 20 to 30 for every public elementary school in Decatur. She gave them away for free. When she ran out of supplies, boxes of fabric and elastic showed up at her door.
“I said yes to everyone who asked for a mask. I didn’t charge anyone, because I know my grandmother, who sewed, wouldn’t have. I would just tell people to pay it forward,” Andrea Stewart said.
--
The virus hits
Despite their awareness and precautions, in late May, the Stewarts learned the coronavirus had entered their family circle.
“It goes to show you that no one is untouchable and everyone is vulnerable to this. It can sneak in,” Andrea said. “I have the ability to sew masks, I teach PPE at work and I couldn’t keep my family safe. There is a lot of guilt and self-blame that comes with that.”
When Flynn tested positive, the family began what would become six weeks of quarantine with Flynn and Blake isolating upstairs. Downstairs, Andrea assessed her house as she would assess an industry. She cleaned every surface and washed the sheets, laundry and clothing every day.
Four days after they learned Flynn, who never exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus, tested positive, Andrea started feeling sick. She had a dry cough, runny nose, congestion, fatigue and a temperature of 99. Hopefully, Blake and Andrea thought, it was only a sinus infection. A second wave of symptoms hit the following Thursday. She lost her sense of taste and smell and woke up with stomach pains. When her daughter touched her, Andrea felt as if her bones would break. On Monday, her doctor called with the results.
“It’s very difficult to pinpoint when or where or how you got the virus. Even if you know, you may be wrong. I might have gotten infected when my son did. It might have been when I gave my son a hug without a mask before he went in quarantine. I could’ve got it from doing laundry without a mask. You just don’t know,” Andrea Stewart said.
After Andrea’s positive diagnosis on June 4, the day of her test, she became the upstairs parent and Blake, who tested negative for the coronavirus three times, became the downstairs parent. As the downstairs parent, he was in charge of laundry, meals and cleaning the first floor every day. He also watched over the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Astin, who tested negative twice.
“Quarantine is hard. Quarantine within quarantine is harder,” Blake Stewart said. “I am the downstairs parent, which means I am in charge of meal preparation, laundry, feeding of pets and even providing funeral services for a lost fish. I also spend 24 hours, seven days a week with a 4-year-old playing Barbie, planning and setting up practice sleepovers and answering every ‘Hey Daddy’ that comes.”
Upstairs, Andrea Stewart and Flynn played video games, read and talked with passers-by from the second-floor window.
“We hang out the window like we’re Rapunzel,” Andrea Stewart said.
That’s how they celebrated Astin’s fourth birthday in June. While Blake and Astin stood in the front yard with a “4” balloon and a cake, Andrea and Flynn sang “Happy Birthday” from the window and watched her blow out her candles.
--
Longer quarantine
Due to Andrea’s possible extended exposure to the virus, the infectious disease doctor recommended they remain in quarantine until July 4. They counted down the days with toothbrushes.
“In the beginning, I told my son that we would have to be up here for two weeks. He said, ‘How long is that?’ I had to come up with a way to show him how long it would be. Toothbrushes made sense. Everybody in the house got a new toothbrush every day. At the end of all this, each person in the house will have been through 40 toothbrushes,” Andrea said.
After two weeks of isolation, which required Andrea and Flynn to remain on their property, the Stewart’s infectious disease doctor cleared them for bicycle rides — one of Flynn’s favorite activities.
“Instead of saying we have 17 days to go, it is we have 17 bike rides,” Andrea Stewart said.
She developed devotionals around the rides and created the “17 Bike Rides” blog, 17bikerides.com, to share her family’s journey over the last six weeks.
“The devotional has helped both of us. Flynn and I discuss what I’m going to write about because he has emotions too about this. We’ll read a Bible story and relate our feelings to that,” Andrea Stewart said. “It has also helped me tremendously as I’ve tried to work through this. This is something I can give to someone else so they know they’re not alone. Having a community makes this a little easier.”
The Stewarts found that community in their neighbors, friends and church. For three weeks, members of St. John’s Episcopal showed up at the Stewarts' home with toys, games, baskets, activities and favorite lunches for Flynn and Astin. They stood outside the window and prayed.
“My kids have survived this because of the kindness of other people,” Andrea Stewart said. “I worry about what Flynn and Astin will think about isolation. But I remember they have seen the kindness of others. My husband also says, ‘You’ve created an environment where they’re going to remember having so much quality time with mommy and daddy and having fun.’ I hope that happens.”
Last week, Andrea Stewart envisioned what July Fourth, her first day out of isolation, would look like.
“I’m going to hug my daughter. I’m going to hug my husband. All I want to do is hug my children and be together as a family again,” Andrea said.
