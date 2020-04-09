FLORENCE — City officials declared a state of emergency this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but said the declaration mainly is an administrative step needed to gain access to federal benefits.
George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said the Lauderdale County Commission also has issued a declaration for the county.
"We're to the point on the administrative side where we need to do that," Grabryan said. "This is purely to get assistance needed through the Stafford Act. This is no different than if we had an ice storm or tornado."
The federal Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act sets forth steps for an orderly process of federal disaster assistance, to allow local governments to carry out their duties during and in response to an emergency.
On March 13, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've put it out to all the county municipalities so they'll work on it as well," Grabryan said.
A section of the declaration states the council finds "conditions of extreme peril to the safety of person may well exist within the city of Florence, caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, commencing on the 31st day of January 2020, and that the aforesaid conditions of extreme peril warrant and necessitate the declaration of the existing of a local emergency."
The Lauderdale Commission declaration took placed March 31.
Chairman Danny Pettus said the commission met via teleconference to pass the measure.
"That gets us in place for all the FEMA funding and the stimulus package," Pettus said.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued an order allowing local governments to meet remotely to discuss matters related to COVID-19.
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said his county has issued a proclamation similar to a local state of emergency that also suffices as a means to gain access to federal relief.
"In the statute, it says once a national state of emergency is issued, then a local proclamation is sufficient," Smith said.
